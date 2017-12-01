Bill Beese, Nick Bursh

press release: VSA Wisconsin is proud to present Brushworks, a compelling exhibition of work by Bill Beese and Nick Bursh. The works feature the artists’ preference for bold designs, bright colors and absorbing complexity.

Beese, of Madison, studied art at UW Marathon and UW Madison. He derives the inspiration for his work from nature, whether real or imagined. Many of his works feature cats because they have played an integral part of mythology for thousands of years as mystical creatures or something to be feared. Bill says, “I wanted to capture some of the magic of the cat in a simple, primitive style.”

Bursh, who lives in Fontana has an eye for detail and started drawing cartoons when he was five. In his teens, he studied with Todd Mrozinski, a noted Milwaukee artist. Currently, he is exploring shapes,particularly spheres and squares which viewers will notice at the exhibition.Nick says, “My autism loves to paint because in the painting I am in peace and I can make myself very focused and calm.

This is of utmost importance to me because being calm and focused is very hard under normal circumstances.”

Brushworks will be on view at the VSA Wisconsin Gallery in Madison through January. Gallery hours are Mondays through Thursday 9am to 4pm or by appointment. The general public is invited to meet the artists at a reception on Friday, December 8 from 5:00 to 7:00pm. Contact Debra Scheibinger at debra@vsawis.org or call (608) 241-2131 for additional information.