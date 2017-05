press release:

Make Music Madison Acoustic Sets

702 E Johnson St (@ Blount St)

June 21

5:30-6:30pm Jeff Burkhart

7-9pm Bill and Bobbie Malone

www.702WI.com

http://www.makemusicmadison. org

no RSVP required

no ticket price

Bill and Bobbie's books and CDs will be available for sale