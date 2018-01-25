press release: Make your travel plans with help from national travel journalist and author Bill Clevlen on Thursday, January 25, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Verona Public Library. Clevlen brings his Rediscover America Road Trip Tour to town with a mix of fun stories and trivia games. He'll talk about his new book, 100 Things to Do In America Before You Die, and inspire you for your next road trip across the U.S. Books will be available for sale and signing.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.