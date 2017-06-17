$139.50-$49.50.

press release: The Green Bay Packers and Live Nation are proud to announce legendary musician Billy Joel will perform at Lambeau Field, the largest venue in the state of Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 17. In appreciation of the artist and his fans, the Green Bay Packers will honor Billy Joel by making him an official shareholder of the Green Bay Packers.

“We’re proud to welcome Billy Joel to Lambeau Field and we’re excited for Green Bay to host such a celebrated musician and iconic performer,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re looking forward to seeing Billy put on an extraordinary show for fans of all ages against the storied backdrop of Lambeau Field.”

This performance will be Billy Joel’s first ever concert in Green Bay and his only live concert appearance in the state of Wisconsin in 2017. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM via TicketMaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.