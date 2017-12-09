press release: Whether sharing stages with bluegrass acoustic music royalty, crisscrossing the nation playing as a solo artist, or performing high-energy, jaw-dropping sets at festivals, Billy Strings creates fans wherever he plays. Raised in Michigan and based in Nashville, Strings learned music from his father, who learned it from his father, who learned from his father before him. Maybe that’s why at 24, Strings’ songs, articulation, and entire approach sound so authentic and steeped in tradition.

Strings has played on stage with the likes of Del McCoury, David Grisman, Larry Keel, and Sam Bush, and has performed at festivals such as Pickathon, Merlefest, DelFest, High Sierra Music Festival, and Grey Fox. He won IBMA 2016 Momentum Awards Instrumentalist of the Year for guitar, banjo, and mandolin and was voted #1 in scene tastemaker Bluegrass Situation’s Top 16 of ’16. Already, Billy Strings has seen many accomplishments-- but the best is yet to come.