× Expand Ellie Erickson BingBong (from left): Danny Hicks, Brian Bentley, Pam Barrett and Julie Kiland.

press release: The members of BingBong have been working hard at the spring cleaning routine and are SOOOO done with it. You know the drill. Working through the closets, and on to the basement, and...wait...what's in that box? Holy buckets! It's a box full of merch from that band I was in years ago!

D'awwwh, I loved that band! But do I need 40 copies of that CD? 20 T-shirts not in my size?

How about a RUMMAGE SALE?

That's right! BingBong members are bringing merch to Mr. Robert's from bands we've previously played in (and there are a bunch of them). Stuff will be priced at rummage sale discount. Get your CDs, Ts and posters at rock (nRoll) bottom prices!

Admission is free at Mr. Roberts (2116 Atfrewood Ave.) and BingBong will be playing 2 long rockin' sets. As is always the case at our live shows, you can pick up a copy of BingBongs debut album, Pop Restoration, in either vinyl or CD form!

Hope to see you there!!