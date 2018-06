press release: The Junior League of Madison is committed to improving the quality of life in our community through initiatives benefiting the health and well-being of women and children. While improvising our communities, we also help our members group - personally and professionally.

Interested in learning more about the Junior League of Madison? Join us for Bingo Night at Fisher King Winery! Meet current Junior League members and learn about their JLM experience, sip a little finely crafted Wisconsin wine, and win prizes!