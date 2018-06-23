press release: Grab your magnifying glass and join us for MPM's next BioBlitz at Dane County Park's Lake Farm County Park!

Saturday, June 23, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Shelter Area 2, 4330 Libby Road

FREE

What is a BioBlitz? It’s a 24-hour celebration of biodiversity where scientists work together to see how many species of plants and animals they can find in one area. On Friday, June 22, some of Wisconsin’s best science minds from MPM and other local institutions will converge on the Dane County Park to discover its native biodiversity.

The BioBlitz will be open to the public on Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet the scientists, see what species they’ve found, and take part in hands-on activities – BioBlitz is fun for the whole family!

Why Lake Farm County Park? With a view of the capitol from basecamp, this year’s MPM BioBlitz will be held at Lake Farm County Park and surrounding areas in Dane County. While basecamp will be in Lake Farm County Park, scientists will be surveying almost 1,000 acres of prairie, wetlands, and streams as well as the northern end of Lake Waubesa. The area includes Lake Farm County Park, the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District Wildlife Observation Area, and part of the Capital Springs Recreation Area, including Centennial State Park. We anticipate we will find lots of species that were not found in past years! We chose a Dane County park because, as Wisconsin’s natural history museum, we want to branch out and explore other counties in Wisconsin.

Learn about the importance of Wisconsin native plants to biodiversity and how you can help out at home! Start your own native garden with free seeds from Dane County Parks. Prairie and Bird Walk at 1:00 p.m. - The prairie is in full bloom! Hike nearby prairie trails with eyes out for different bird species.

MMSD Water Exhibit

Learn where water goes, how it is cleaned, and what you can do to help the water cycle.