Bird & Nature Outings

Earth Day Paddle! Join Carl Landsness with Friends of Starkweather Creek and Deborah Crabtree with Goodman Community Center to paddle up beautiful Starkweather Creek in the heart of Madison's East Side! Free, family friendly, no registration required. Canoes and kayaks will be provided and led by an experienced paddler, but feel free to bring your own paddle craft or ‘boat pool’ with others.

Bird and Nature Outings at Starkweather Creek the 3rd Saturday of every month 10-11:30am are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature partner groups Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partner groups Madison Parks, Madison Audubon, Goodman Community Center and Friends of Starkweather Creek.

**Meet at 3402 Atwood Avenue at the Olbrich Canoe and Kayak Boat Launch across Atwood from Lake Monona.**

