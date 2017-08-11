Bird's Eye, Nuggernaut, Charlie Painter Trio, North Coast Soul

press release: Hop Haus is teaming up with Robinia Courtyard to bring you the pre-party to end all parties, pre-, post- or inbetween! Four amazing local bands bringing four very different flavors of funk to the Courtyard the evening before Great Taste of the Midwest. Latin funk, jazzy funk, skunk funk, hip hop funk. If it has the word funk in it, it will be performed live right here!

5:00pm - NORTH COAST SOUL (latin hip hop funk)

6:30pm - CHARLIE PAINTER TRIO (funky jazz)

8:00pm - NUGGERNAUT (skunk funk for the trunk)

10:00pm - BIRDSEYE (hip hop funk)

Hop Haus will be throwing everything in their beer cellar at this event, so come get some and shake it on the dance floor with us!