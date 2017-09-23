press release: Join us for the fourth annual Birds, Bikes & Brews event, which combines three things many of us love: feathered friends, pedal-tastic fun, and ice-cold beer. This event involves cruising around Lake Monona on your bike, stopping at the four birding stations on each side of the lake to see which species are nearby, and wrapping up with a beer, cocktail, glass of wine, or soda at Next Door Brewing. It's a fun, low-key, memorable way to mingle with the birding community in a whole new way!

Early registration is now open through September 21 for just $20! CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

Your registration fee includes bike entry into the event, birding fun, a pint glass, and one free bird-themed drink at Next Door Brewing Co. Event t-shirts are not included in the registration fee.

Day-of registration is also available at Next Door Brewing Co. on September 23 for $30. Come a bit early to get set up with your race kit, and join your friends and fellow birding/biking/brewing enthusiasts on a jaunt around the lake.