Birds of Cuba

× Expand Cuban naturalist and wildlife photographer Ernesto Reyes.

press release: Join us for our monthly "Evenings with Audubon" featuring special guest speaker: Ernesto Reyes, accomplished Cuban naturalist and wildlife photographer. Ernesto has used his birding skills to help develop Cuba’s progressive system of Important Bird Areas. He has participated in surveys looking for the legendary Ivory-billed Woodpecker and the rare Zapata Rail. His exceptional ornithological knowledge has made him one of Cuba’s most popular birding guides. Ernesto will share his knowledge of Cuban bird life accompanied by his award-winning photographs and current perspectives on life in Cuba.

Free (Family Friendly)