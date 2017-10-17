Birthright: A War Story

Google Calendar - Birthright: A War Story - 2017-10-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birthright: A War Story - 2017-10-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birthright: A War Story - 2017-10-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Birthright: A War Story - 2017-10-17 19:00:00

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

The Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health and Abramorama present

BIRTHRIGHT: A WAR STORY

Director: Civia Tamarkin. Writer: Luchina Fisher. Executive Producer: Ruth Shaber.

This new documentary explores the accelerating gains of the crusade to control women and the fallout that is creating a public health crisis, turning pregnant women into criminals and challenging the constitutional protections of every woman in America. After the screening there will be a Q&A hosted by Sara Finger, Executive Director of Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health

Tickets: $10.00 advance / $12.00 Day of Show. Advance tickets only available on-line at www.barrymorelive.com and by phone at (608) 241-8633, with $1.00 convenience charge.

Info
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Politics & Activism
Movies
608-241-8633
Google Calendar - Birthright: A War Story - 2017-10-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birthright: A War Story - 2017-10-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birthright: A War Story - 2017-10-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Birthright: A War Story - 2017-10-17 19:00:00