The Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health and Abramorama present

BIRTHRIGHT: A WAR STORY

Director: Civia Tamarkin. Writer: Luchina Fisher. Executive Producer: Ruth Shaber.

This new documentary explores the accelerating gains of the crusade to control women and the fallout that is creating a public health crisis, turning pregnant women into criminals and challenging the constitutional protections of every woman in America. After the screening there will be a Q&A hosted by Sara Finger, Executive Director of Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health

Tickets: $10.00 advance / $12.00 Day of Show. Advance tickets only available on-line at www.barrymorelive.com and by phone at (608) 241-8633, with $1.00 convenience charge.