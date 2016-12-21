Bitter Rice

Google Calendar - Bitter Rice - 2017-01-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bitter Rice - 2017-01-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bitter Rice - 2017-01-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bitter Rice - 2017-01-11 19:00:00

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free screening & popcorn.

Small time criminals in Italy hide from police with a group of rice field workers. NR, 1949.

Info

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Bitter Rice - 2017-01-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bitter Rice - 2017-01-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bitter Rice - 2017-01-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bitter Rice - 2017-01-11 19:00:00

Print

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer