Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Madison College Black Student Union will be presenting Black and Brilliant - Blacks' Participation in the Political Process on February 8, in D1630 (B&C.) Lunch provided by United Common Ground will begin at 11:30am and the panel discussion will start at 12:30pm. Panelists are as followed: Ali Muldrow, Sabrina Madison, Mandela Barnes, Harold Rayford, Everett Mitchell, Mahlon Mitchell, Joe Parisi, and Scott Walker (invited.)

Panelists will be asked to response to issues like the decrease in African American voter turnout, voters’ rights, policing, gun control, discrimination, freedom of the press, social security, and workers’ rights.

Students and Faculty are invited as well as the general public.

