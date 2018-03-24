The Black Angels, The Black Lips

× Expand The Black Angels

$28 ($25 adv.).

press release: Austin's five-piece psych rock masters, The Black Angels, have announced a spring US tour ("The Birds And The Bees Tour") supported by Black Lips. Known for mesmerizing live sets and especially their light shows, both bands will make stops in NYC, Chicago, DC, and more. Says frontman Alex Maas, "Unlike a lot of things right now, touring with Black Lips just makes sense. It's something that we have wanted to do for a long time." Also confirmed are sets at their own Levitation Festival in Austin and Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival in May-- all dates below.

The Black Angels haven't stopped moving since they released Death Song in 2017 (via Partisan Records) to raves from NPR Music, NY Times, Paste, Dangerous Minds, Uncut and more. They completed a worldwide tour last year and also just released a new ACL Live segment.

Since forming in 2004, the band has released five albums; toured with the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Brian Jonestown Massacre, the Black Keys; played Glastonbury, Primavera, Coachella, Bonnaroo festivals; and co-founded Levitation Festival (formerly Austin Psych Fest).