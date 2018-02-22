Black Business Awards Dinner

Google Calendar - Black Business Awards Dinner - 2018-02-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Business Awards Dinner - 2018-02-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Business Awards Dinner - 2018-02-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - Black Business Awards Dinner - 2018-02-22 17:00:00

Buy Tickets

Park Hotel (formerly Inn on the Park) 22 S. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us for the inaugural Madison Black Chamber of Commerce Black Business Awards Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 22. The event takes place from 5-8:30 p.m. at Best Western Premier Park Hotel on the Capitol Square.

Tickets are $50. Purchase now on our Eventbrite page.

Networking begins at 5 p.m., and the awards program and formal dinner begin at 6 p.m. The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will be presenting local Black businesses with the President’s Award, Youth of the Year Award, Innovation Award, Young Entrepreneur Award and a Milestone Recognition.

Hear from featured speakers:

  • Andrew Bentley, Owner of Father Figure, LaFollette High School graduate and “Shark Tank” contestant
  • Aaron Perry, Founder of Men’s Health Center who appeared on “Megyn Kelly TODAY”
  • Jason Fields, Wisconsin State Representative

For sponsorship information, or to purchase tickets with a check, please contact madisonblackchamber@gmail.com.

Info
Park Hotel (formerly Inn on the Park) 22 S. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Careers & Business
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Black Business Awards Dinner - 2018-02-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Business Awards Dinner - 2018-02-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Business Awards Dinner - 2018-02-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - Black Business Awards Dinner - 2018-02-22 17:00:00