press release: Join us for the inaugural Madison Black Chamber of Commerce Black Business Awards Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 22. The event takes place from 5-8:30 p.m. at Best Western Premier Park Hotel on the Capitol Square.

Tickets are $50. Purchase now on our Eventbrite page .

Networking begins at 5 p.m., and the awards program and formal dinner begin at 6 p.m. The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will be presenting local Black businesses with the President’s Award, Youth of the Year Award, Innovation Award, Young Entrepreneur Award and a Milestone Recognition.

Hear from featured speakers:

Andrew Bentley, Owner of Father Figure, LaFollette High School graduate and “Shark Tank” contestant

Aaron Perry, Founder of Men’s Health Center who appeared on “Megyn Kelly TODAY”

Jason Fields, Wisconsin State Representative

For sponsorship information, or to purchase tickets with a check, please contact madisonblackchamber@gmail.com.