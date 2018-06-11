Black Earth Children's Museum First Anniversary Party

press release: Monday, June 11, 4 - 7 PM, 1131 Mills St, Black Earth, WI 53515

This event will be a celebration of a successful first year, and a fundraiser. All proceeds will benefit the museum (allowing for exhibit expansion, programming, and more) and will be poured back into the local community we love so much.

Tickets are $10 Person (ages 1+) Pre-Event and $15 Person at the Door. Please note our space is limited, so if you want to attend you will need to make sure to purchase ahead of time!

Tickets Include Entry to the Event, Admission to the Entertainment Tent, Exhibit Fun, and More!

Entertainment Tent:

4:00 PM - Mark Hayward, World Yo-Yo Champion + Member of World Juggling Team

5:00 PM - Zoozort Show, A Live, Interactive Animal Program

6:00 PM - Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble, Traditional Music and Dance from Guinea and Mali, West Africa

Activities in the Museum: Arts & Crafts, Face Painting, & Museum Exploration!

Please bring cash if you plan to participate in extra fundraising activities that include: Tie-Dying; Donate for Donuts; Grill Out with Rookie's (brats, pulled pork, brisket, and more)

100% of party proceeds will go to the growth of the museum and the local community!