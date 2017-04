press release: Discover and explore all the brand new exhibits at the Grand Opening of Black Earth Children ’ s Museum!

Schedule of Events:

4:00 PM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

4:15 PM Music with Ken Lonnquist

6:15 PM Bubble Wonders Show

Food Available Throughout the Event

Many Other Activities!

Event is free and open to the public!

Black Earth Children’s Museum, 1131 Mills Street