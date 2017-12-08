Black Earth Children's Museum Mural Dedication
Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
press release: Join Dane Arts Mural Arts in dedicating new murals at the Black Earth Children’s Museum. The murals celebrate the beauty &diversity of Wisconsin’s natural world.
Friday Dec 8 – 3:30-4:00 pm, 1131 Mills Street, Black Earth, WI 53515
The mural project was painted by students at Black Earth Elementary School, Wisconsin Heights High School, and the Mount Horeb High School.
