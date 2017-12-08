Black Earth Children's Museum Mural Dedication

Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515

press release: Join Dane Arts Mural Arts in dedicating new murals at the Black Earth Children’s Museum.  The murals celebrate the beauty &diversity of Wisconsin’s natural world.

Friday Dec 8 – 3:30-4:00 pm, 1131 Mills Street, Black Earth, WI 53515

 The mural project was painted by students at Black Earth Elementary School, Wisconsin Heights High School, and the Mount Horeb High School.

Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
608-692-5490
