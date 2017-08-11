Black Earth Field Days

press release: Schedule of Events:

  • Friday, August 11
  • 5pm – 12am     Beer Tent Opens
  • 4pm – 8pm      Thundershowers (inflatables) open
  • 6pm                  Check-in for Talent Show
  • 7pm – 9pm      Talent show
  • 9pm – 12am    DJ spinning tunes
  • Saturday, August 12
  • 6:30-7:45        Depot to Depot registration
  • 8am                  Depot to Depot Run/walk
  • 8am – 10am    Breakfast in the park
  • 9am                  Bake sale UMCW
  • 10am                Kids Tractor Pull
  • 11am                Beer Tent opens
  • 11am                 Kids water fights
  • 4pm                  Kids Bike Parade
  • 12pm – 6pm    Thundershowers (inflatables) & Kids Carnival
  • 8pm – 12am    Retro Specz band (Beer Tent Cover $5.00)
  • Sunday, August 13
  • 9:30am           Free Throw Registration @ school
  • 10am               Free Throw Contest
  • 11am                Beer Tent opens
  • Noon               PARADE
  • 12pm               Thundershowers (inflatables) opens
  • 12pm               NW Dane Senior Services Bake Sale
  • 1:30 – 4pm     Kid’s Carnival
  • 4pm                 Tracks Outta Town band
  • 8pm                 Beer Tent closes
  • Friday and Saturday – Friends of the Library Book & Bake Sale
  • 10am – 2pm
