Black Earth Field Days
press release: Schedule of Events:
- Friday, August 11
- 5pm – 12am Beer Tent Opens
- 4pm – 8pm Thundershowers (inflatables) open
- 6pm Check-in for Talent Show
- 7pm – 9pm Talent show
- 9pm – 12am DJ spinning tunes
- Saturday, August 12
- 6:30-7:45 Depot to Depot registration
- 8am Depot to Depot Run/walk
- 8am – 10am Breakfast in the park
- 9am Bake sale UMCW
- 10am Kids Tractor Pull
- 11am Beer Tent opens
- 11am Kids water fights
- 4pm Kids Bike Parade
- 12pm – 6pm Thundershowers (inflatables) & Kids Carnival
- 8pm – 12am Retro Specz band (Beer Tent Cover $5.00)
- Sunday, August 13
- 9:30am Free Throw Registration @ school
- 10am Free Throw Contest
- 11am Beer Tent opens
- Noon PARADE
- 12pm Thundershowers (inflatables) opens
- 12pm NW Dane Senior Services Bake Sale
- 1:30 – 4pm Kid’s Carnival
- 4pm Tracks Outta Town band
- 8pm Beer Tent closes
- Friday and Saturday – Friends of the Library Book & Bake Sale
- 10am – 2pm
