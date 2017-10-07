Black Earth Institute
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: ALL is pleased to host another reading by fellows from the Black Earth Institute. This diverse and extremely talented group of artists from around the country is sure to be an inspiring and memorable event. Tammy Gomez, Patricia Spears Jones, Ann Fisher-Wirth, Metta Sama, Lauren Camp, Taylor Brorby, Todd Davis, and more will share their works.
Spoken Word