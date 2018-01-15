press release: Open to 100 high school students between 13 and 19 years old.

Monday, Jan., 15, 2018, Best Western Plus InnTowner, 2424 University Avenue

10AM - 4PM

STUDENT REGISTRATION

The Black Excellence Youth Conference aims to bring together area high school students for a weekend of connecting, speakers, panels, resources, culture and of course the opportunity to turn up and be supported!

Along with co-chair JoAnne Brown, we’ve taken what we’ve learned from students throughout the school year and at the Black Women’s Leadership Conference to create a space that’s youth lead and inspired!

This conference is exclusively for high school students between the ages of 13-19.

Thank YOU, the community, for being a resource so that students incur no charge to attend. You've helped us to be able to provide food, materials, a conference bag, professional head shots and a group senior class photo and much more!

This MLK DAY will be Black, brilliant and beautiful!