press release: Black Friday opens up the holiday shopping season and we are asking the community to commit to spending at least $50.00 of their shopping dollars with Black owned businesses right here in our community. As noted "when you buy from these businesses, you support financial freedom and agency in the black community".

Friday, November 24, 2017, 10am to 2pm

Host: Heymiss Progress Expo & Madison College-South

Event Details: Heymiss Progress in partnership with Madison College-South hosts the Black Friday Black Business Expo. The Black Business Expo presented in July 2016 by Heymiss Progress was created to connect the greater Madison community to Black business owners. The primary goal of the Black Business Expo is to encourage the greater Madison community to support Black owned businesses, clubs, organizations, and service providers as well as to create space for networking among Black business owners.

More Information soon at: www.heymissprogress.com