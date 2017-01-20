Black Joy: Getting Black to Happy

UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Poet Nikki Giovanni was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 7, 1943. Although she grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, she and her sister returned to Knoxville each summer to visit their grandparents. Nikki graduated with honors in history from her grandfather's alma mater, Fisk University. Since 1987, she has been on the faculty at Virginia Tech, where she is a University Distinguished Professor. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Free and open to the public.

UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

608-263-2698

