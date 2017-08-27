press release: Immigrant Workers Union (IWU) is excited to announce the 9th Annual Black

Latino Unity Picnic on Sunday August 27.

The picnic will be held at the Labor Temple, 1602 Park St., from 1-5pm. The event is part of an overall grassroots effort to promote unity and collaboration between the Black and Latino Communities.

The event is open to all communities, 100% free and 100% family friendly and besides free food and kid activities the event will also feature Dances from Maria Diaz Ballet, DJ Latino Fresh, Spoken Word by Damion, life performances by local artists like Henry, Monis and others.