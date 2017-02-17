Black Love

Madison Turners Hall 3001 S. Stoughton Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: February 17th 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Turner Hall 3001 S. Stoughton Rd

Tickets: $25 -$50. Reduced prices and scholarships available

Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health is having an event to honor Black History Month and Valentines Day on February 17. There will be great music by Kinfolk Soul, delicious food, and poetry performances. This is a space to celebrate the healing, liberation, and strength of our communities. 

We fall in line with ending the racial disparities that were once again highlighted in the COWS report on WI racial disparities.  We are doing our part to address these through personal healing and case management.

SankofaBCH is a valuable organization providing culturally relevant mental health services to low income people, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

608-358-9993

Isthmus Book of Love
