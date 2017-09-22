press release: On Friday, September 22, 2017 at 8pm, Black Marigold presents an eclectic program at Arts + Literature Laboratory. The program includes Five Stick$ (2014) by Columbian composer Víctor Agudelo, Petit Suite (1889) by French composer Claude Debussy, and flights (selections) of Beer Music (2016), a suite of short pieces inspired by Madison area microbrews by American composer Brian DuFord.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. (Advance sales end 1 hour before the show. Tickets available at the door starting at 7:30pm.)

Black Marigold is a dynamic wind quintet that dazzles audiences throughout Wisconsin with energetic performances. As advocates of new music and living composers, they present captivating concerts introducing new music, while also highlighting classic woodwind quintet repertoire. Black Marigold fosters fresh perceptions of new music by showcasing pieces that are equally enjoyable for performers and audiences alike. They breathe new life into the woodwind quintet setting, and you will leave their concerts smarter, happier and more inspired than when you arrived!

"Black Marigold has a fresh sound and plays with uncanny precision due in part to a unique chemistry." - Isthmus