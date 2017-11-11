× Expand Black Marigold

press release: Beer Music Tasting Concert

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 8:30 pm, Robinia Courtyard, 829 East Washington Avenue

Madison-based chamber ensemble Black Marigold presents a unique pairing of local music with local microbrews. Beer Music, by New York composer Brian DuFord, is a tasty & refreshing piece inspired by 18 local Madison brews. The piece was commissioned by Black Marigold in 2016 and the group premiered the complete suite in June 2017 at the International Double Reed Society annual conference.

Next on tap, Black Marigold will record the complete Beer Music suite in winter–spring 2017–18. The group kicks off a fundraising campaign for the project on Saturday, November 11. Black Marigold will perform the entire work, while Robinia Courtyard serves up special flights featuring beers included in the piece, so that audience members may take their beer tasting to a new level.

Get a ‘taste’ of this special piece and hear what Black Marigold has to say about it:

"Beer Music" by Black Marigold

November 11 Tickets and Admission

** VIP SEATING: Visit Black Marigold’s gofundme page to purchase limited advance VIP tickets! $40: One VIP seat and 18-pour beer flight. $60: Two VIP seats with one 18-beer flight to share.

** REGULAR SEATING: pay at the door - suggested amount: $15

Unable to attend the Fundraising Event? Supporters can still support our recording project through the group’s gofundme page. Cheers!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/185771278657319/