Black Resilience & Faith

press release: The Black church (faith) has been a foundational source of support for reliance in the Black community since slavery. Scholars view Black resiliency as a relational issue rather than an individual characteristic and found three common variables in resiliency: hardship, buoyancy, and wellness.

Come celebrate Resiliency with words from Reverend Marcus Allen and enjoy local praise team dances.

Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination is inviting all local citizens to join us for the commemoration this historic event – the emancipation of all slaves in America. Juneteenth has continued to be a day set aside to celebrate freedom and liberty every since General Granger rode into Galveston Texas to enforce General Orders, No 3, on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been celebrated in Wisconsin since 1971 and since 1990 in Madison. It was declared a Wisconsin State Holiday on December 1, 2009.

The Madison Juneteenth Day Celebration was established in 1990, to celebrate and carry on the legacy of Juneteenth and the rich heritage of African Americans. If you would like to become involved in the planning, make a contribution or participate in the upcoming events, you can contact us by email at kujichaguliajuneteenth@gmail.com.