Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy

to Google Calendar - Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy - 2017-02-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy - 2017-02-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy - 2017-02-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy - 2017-02-04 18:00:00

Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:Hip-Hop Ya Don't Stop Making History Fundraiser, Saturday February 4th 6:00-8:30 p.m. at 633 West Badger Rd., Madison.

Join us for an evening of hip-hop performances and celebration.  All ages are welcome as we celebrate black history through images of positivity and empowerment.Performing artists include:  Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy.

All proceeds go to Nehemiah's middle school boys' program BROTHER (Building Real Opportunities That Help Everyone Rise). Cover charge is $3 for ages 18 and under, $5 for adults and $10 for families.

Info

Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map

Fundraisers
Music

Visit Event Website

608-257-2453

to Google Calendar - Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy - 2017-02-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy - 2017-02-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy - 2017-02-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy - 2017-02-04 18:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer