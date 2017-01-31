press release:Hip-Hop Ya Don't Stop Making History Fundraiser, Saturday February 4th 6:00-8:30 p.m. at 633 West Badger Rd., Madison.

Join us for an evening of hip-hop performances and celebration. All ages are welcome as we celebrate black history through images of positivity and empowerment.Performing artists include: Black Star Drum Line, Trilogy, The Jackson Twins, The PRO, A.N.T. Da Hope Boy.

All proceeds go to Nehemiah's middle school boys' program BROTHER (Building Real Opportunities That Help Everyone Rise). Cover charge is $3 for ages 18 and under, $5 for adults and $10 for families.