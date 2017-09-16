press release: Join the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness for our 9th Annual signature event, Black Women’s Wellness Day, on Saturday, September 16th, 2017, here in beautiful Madison! Come get informed, inspired and empowered to embrace your health and live your best life!

TICKETS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES.

Visit our registration site for all ticket options for youth and adults ages 13 and older.

Childcare is not available.

Now Accepting Vendor & Exhibitor Requests! To inquire, email blackwomenswellnessday@gmail. com or call (608) 709-8840. All vendors & exhibitors must be approved.