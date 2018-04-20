Blade of the Immortal

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Japan | 141 min | R | DCP | Dir. Takashi Miike | Japanese w/ English Subtitles

Fri Apr 20 | 9:00 PM; Sat Apr 21 | 8:00 PM; Sun Apr 22 | 3:00 PM

Manji, a highly skilled samurai, becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by the brutal murder of his sister, Manji knows that only fighting evil will regain his soul. He promises to protect a young girl named Rin and help her avenge her parents, who were killed by a group of master swordsmen led by ruthless warrior Anotsu. The mission will change Manji in ways he could never imagine... the 100th film by master director TAKASHI MIIKE.

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
