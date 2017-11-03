Blaine Harden

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: From the New York Times bestselling author of Escape from Camp 14, the shocking, gripping account of the most powerful American spy you’ve never heard of, whose role at the center of the Korean War—which gave rise to the North Korean regime—is essential to understanding the most intractable foreign policy conflict of our time. Blaine Harden will discuss this story and the situation in North Korea in conversation with David Maraniss.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
