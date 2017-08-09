Blair Street Corridor Study

press release: The City of Madison is concluding a corridor study of John Nolen Drive and Blair Street from North Shore Drive to East Washington Avenue including portions of Wilson Street and Williamson Street. Along John Nolen Drive, Blair Street and portions of Wilson Street and Williamson Street a pavement replacement project is tentatively scheduled for 2020. The study team reviewed a wide variety of modifications in this area and one alternative is proposed to be taken into preliminary design. Modifications at the John Nolen Drive intersections at North Shore Drive and Broom Street have focused primarily on bicycle and pedestrian mobility and have been developed at a planning level only. Construction is not currently scheduled for these two intersections. Between these two locations, the study team also reviewed concepts for improving the connection between Wilson Street and the Capital Square area with the Lake Monona Shoreline.

The Public Involvement Meeting (PIM) will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at the Monona Terrace, Hall of Ideas G and J, located at 1 John Nolen Drive. The meeting will include a brief presentation beginning at 7:00 PM summarizing the meeting exhibits and draft study findings. City and consultant staff will be available to answer questions about the study and the exhibits on display.

Two previous PIMs meetings have been held for the study. At PIM 1, the study team summarized existing conditions for the various transportation modes in the study area and led participants in a needs and goals exercise. At PIM 2, the study team presented a range of alternatives for the various sections of the study corridor.

Information regarding the study can be found on the study website:

http://www.cityofmadison.com/engineering/projects/blair-st-john-nolen-dr-corridor-study

We encourage all interested parties to attend the meeting. If you cannot attend this meeting or would like additional information, feel free to contact the study staff listed below.

Monona Terrace is wheelchair-accessible. Citizens who require a sign language interpreter may request one by contacting project staff through the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System at 711 or 1‑800‑947‑3529.

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please call the phone number below immediately.

Si necesita un intérprete, un traductor, materiales en formatos alternativos u otros arreglos para acceder a este servicio, actividad o programa, comuníquese inmediatamente al número de teléfono que figura a continuación.

Yog tias koj xav tau ib tug neeg txhais lus, ib tug neeg txhais ntawv, cov ntaub ntawv ua lwm yam los sis lwm cov kev pab kom siv tau qhov kev pab, kev ua num los sis kev pab cuam no, thov hu rau tus xov tooj hauv qab no tam sim no.

Contacts: