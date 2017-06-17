press release: Former Badger and Hobey Baker Memorial Award-winner Blake Geoffrion will host the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Hockey Classic on Saturday, June 17 at LaBahn Arena. The event, which begins at 5 p.m., will raise money to benefit the UW Health Burn Center, as well as former Badger A.J. Degenhardt, who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Tickets for the Blake Geoffrion Hockey Classic go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 3 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The UW Health Burn Center, one of only 64 verified burn centers in the U.S., has seven beds. One third of the admissions are children 17 and younger.

Scientists at the UW Health Burn Center are committed to developing new skin substitutes and polymers to treat injuries more rapidly and exploring how guided imagery and virtual reality can help burn survivors cope with pain and depression.

Degenhardt, a member of Wisconsin's 2006 NCAA championship team, skated for the Badgers from 2002-06. Originally from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, he skated in 147 games for the Badgers, posting 18 goals and 39 assists.

The exhibition game featuring former Badger men's hockey players will be played June 17 at 5 p.m. at LaBahn Arena. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth and seniors (ages 2-17 & 55+). All proceeds will go towards the UW Health Burn Center and Degenhardt.

A silent auction featuring game-worn jerseys will be open through the end of the second intermission. Pucks for a post-game Chuck-a-Puck will be available to purchase for $5, with the grand prize a game-worn jersey.

