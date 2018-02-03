press release:

Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 4-9 p.m.

Deerfield Rod & Gun Club, Deerfield, WI

The Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs has been hosting Blizzard Blast since 1988. This family-friendly event, held in a different quadrant of Dane County each year, has raised close to $300,000 for Easter Seals Wisconsin!

Tickets $20 each*

5:00 – 7:00 PM Dinner Buffet with free beer & soda

Enjoy Paddle Raffles, 50/50, Live Auction & more — $2,000 in Total Prizes!

8:15-9:00 PM Live Auction

8:30 PM Cash Raffle Drawing – $1,000 Grand Prize