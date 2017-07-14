press release: Join the Memory Cloths Circle members throughout the month of July to explore your own experiences and memories through creating your own Memory Cloth with materials and supplies as unique as you. This workshop will be especially focused on block printing on fabric as a way to enhance your memory cloth and tell your story! All workshops are held in the Bubbler Room.No registration needed, and all ages and abilities welcome. For more info visit: www.madisonbubbler.org/artist-in-residence

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services and Artist in Residence is funded by a grant from the Friends of the Madison Public Library.