press release: On Saturday, May 6 at the KEVA Sports Center in Middleton the Alzheimer’s Association Blondes vs. Brunettes® flag football game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association Blondes vs. Brunettes® is a volunteer-driven event that engages young professionals in friendly but fierce flag football games around the country. As part of the competition, teams are organized by hair color ─ Team Blonde and Team Brunette. Both teams take action to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s disease among a new generation, and raise critical funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Every dollar fundraised is used to help provide free education, support groups and family consultations to the local community; a portion of the funds are donated to research. The Alzheimer’s Association works with caregivers to enhance care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias, offering a number of resources online, in person and on the phone.

In addition to the headlining Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game, spectators will enjoy the real football experience with Phil Dawson, Badger Football Game Announcer, as well as a DJ, and great drink specials thanks to our sponsors Tito’s Handmade Vodka and The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a chance to win some great prizes!

Come out and support the Alzheimer’s Association Blondes vs. Brunettes by coming to any of the fundraising events leading up to the game:

May 2 Give Back Night at Monk’s Bar & Grill in Middleton from 5 p.m. to close. 20% of all food sales will be donated.

May 3 Trivia Night at Gray’s Tied House in Verona from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Trivia starts at 8 p.m. Winning team receives ¼ barrel party.

May 4 Networking for Alzheimer’s at Old Sugar Distillery in Madison from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.