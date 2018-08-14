press release: Rooster Teeth’s “Blood Fest” will terrify audiences with a special one-night event on Tuesday, August 14, at 7:30 p.m. local time. Written and directed by Owen Egerton (“Follow,” author of the novel “The Book of Harold, the Illegitimate Son of God”), the movie stars Robbie Kay, Seychelle Gabriel, Jacob Batalon, and Rooster Teeth’s own Barbara Dunkelman, with Tate Donovan and featuring a cameo by Zachary Levi.

Described by Nightmare on Film Street as “an already wild party where someone has spiked the punch,” and with Dread Central noting it “could become the party horror film of the year,” Blood Fest follows fans who flock to a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman (Egerton) behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers (Kay, Gabriel, Batalon), more schooled in horror-film clichés than practical knowledge about neutralizing psycho killers, must band together and battle through various madmen and monstrosities to survive.

In addition to the full-length feature, which premiered at SXSW 2018 and screened to raves at the Cleveland, Fantaspoa and Edinburgh International Film Festivals, attendees will also enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes access.