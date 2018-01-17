Blood Pressure/Blood Sugar Screenings

press release:

Do you need to check your blood pressure or blood sugar? The Fitch-Rona EMS will provide free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, January 17. Drop in between 10 and 11 a.m.; no appointment necessary. Fitch-Rona EMS will also have information about additional services they offer.

These screenings are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.