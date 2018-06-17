Bloody Mary Contest

press release: Indulge in unlimited sampling of some of the best bloodies crafted by Madison area establishments and vote for your favorite entry with a panel of local celebrity judges. Every bar and restaurant claims to have the best Bloody Mary in town- it’s time for you to be the judge!

We know you're good at adulting but the following items are not permitted: outside alcohol, outside food, outside glassware, children, pets (licensed service dogs are fine), firearms, fireworks, illegal substances, or basically anything illegal.

**If Mother Nature decides it needs to rain that day, this event will be held in our brewery space.