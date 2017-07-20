Blooming Butterflies

× Expand Carolyn Fath

Thursday, July 20 - Sunday, August 13, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily

Experience the magnificence of free-flying butterflies while strolling through the tropical Bolz Conservatory. Live butterflies emerge from chrysalises daily in the Conservatory, including low-flyers like the playful yellow and black striped zebras and bright orange julias.

More than a dozen species of butterflies, native to both Wisconsin and the more tropical areas of the southern United States can be seen at various times during the exhibit.

Monarch Meet-Up: While you're here, take the opportunity to learn about all the ways you can pitch in on conservation efforts for Monarch butterflies. Monarch Meet-Up is a new program designed to educate visitors about the declining population of monarch butterflies and challenge them to take action in monarch conservation.

Butterfly Action Day: Friday, August 4, 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Learn more about monarch conservation and how you can help by participating in a variety of activities presented by local monarch ambassadors including: the Friends of Lake Wingra, Madison Audobon Society, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and MORE!

Recruitment for Olbrich's Butterfly Volunteers is underway. If you'd like to be one of the 150 volunteers who host this event, contact Marty Petillo by email or by phone at 608-246-5807.

Want to be the very first to see the live butterflies in the Bolz Conservatory? Consider attending Member Preview Day! On Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Olbrich members will get an exclusive sneak peak of the exhibit one day before we open to the public. Members also receive a 20% discount in Olbrich's Growing Gifts on this day!

This preview event is open to Olbrich members only. To become a member, call 246-4724 or visit our Membership Page for more information!