Blue Fish

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Ayako Kato,  Dancer and Choreographer

Terra Incognita Art Series blue fish explores Ayako’s relationship to the production of, and destruction from, nuclear energy in both Japan and the U.S. This dance performance will be followed by a brief panel discussing movement as a means of transformation and eastern views of nature. Ayako’s goal is to enhance the contemporary audience’s sensibility of “the beauty of being as it is,” inspired by the traditional Japanese aesthetic of “furyu (風流),” literally wind flow. She is a dance artist influenced by a Japanese view of nature and the philosophy of Tao. Her ongoing practice is to rediscover humans as a part of nature and to represent human movement as the embodiment of “The Way” of nature.

608-556-7415

