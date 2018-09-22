press release: A group of the best local and regional breweries and cideries unite for the fifth annual BlueHarbor Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, September 22, 2018 along the scenic shores of Lake Michigan at Blue Harbor Resort & Conference Center.

Co-hosted by Blue Harbor Resort and 3 Sheeps Brewing Company, the Blue Harbor Craft Beer Festival will bring the flavor past attendees know and love with fresh additions. More than 30 of the country’s best breweries are ready to fill the festival tent and tap more than 100 beer and cider samples.

“As the number of breweries has grown tremendously in this country, the main goal of this festival has been to allow folks to try great examples of beer styles they otherwise wouldn't have a chance to try,” said 3 Sheeps Brewing Company co-owner James Owen. “We also love featuring one of the most beautiful parts of our city.”

The Blue Harbor Craft Beer Festival offers two ticket options - a VIP Event Experience and the General Admission Craft Beer Tasting:

VIP Event Experience ($75/$60) 11:30am-4pm:

Guests have exclusive access to meet the brewers and sample rare beers. Attendees will be treated to cuisine designed by Blue Harbor’s Executive Chef Loren Rue and the culinary team paired with the VIP beer offerings. This ticket option includes early entry to the Craft Beer Tasting. Ticket price includes admission to both the VIP Experience and the General Admission Craft Beer Tasting.

General Admission Craft Beer Tasting ($39/$30) 1-4pm: General admission to the Craft Beer Tasting includes access to sample more than 100 beers and ciders from more 30 breweries, live entertainment by local bluegrass favorite The Honeygoats and concessions and retail items available for purchase.

With stunning Lake Michigan beachfront views, Blue Harbor features an indoor waterpark and entertainment area, a full-service spa and salon, three restaurants and recreation amenities.

The resort is located in the Harbor Centre District in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, a city known as the "Malibu of the Midwest" for its scenic waterfront, sailing, boating and freshwater surfing.