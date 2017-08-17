Blue Mounds Area Project

Thursday August 17, 2017

Hosts Jerome & Jackie Helmenstine, 4785 County FF, Blue Mounds

This 305 acre property includes a mixture of oak woodlands as well as restored prairie enrolled in CRP and CREP. Jerome and Jackie have also worked with NRCS and Trout Unlimited on stream restoration, and actively monitor kestrels, bats, deer and other wildlife on their property.

Directions: The property is approximately 4 miles west of Black Earth, and is located on the west side of County Road FF, between the junctions with County Road K and County Road F.

Potluck dinner will follow the tour. Free and open to the public. More info available at www.bluemounds.org