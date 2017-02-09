press release: "Prairie and Savanna Restoration in Wisconsin" with Jeb Barzen, ecologist. Thursday, Feb 9th at 7pm at the State Bank, 1740 Business Hwy 18-151 E. (Main Street) in Mount Horeb. Learn more about challenges and opportunities for restoring native communities, with a focus on private lands restoration. Free and open to the public.

The Blue Mounds Area Project (BMAP) is an organization based in Mount Horeb that seeks to inspire, inform and empower private landowners in the Southwestern Wisconsin region to enjoy, protect and restore native biodiversity and ecosystem health.

For more information about joining BMAP, site visits, or other events,

please visit www.bluemounds.org, email info@bluemounds.org, or call 608-561-2627.