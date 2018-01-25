press release: “Conservation Easements: A Voluntary Tool for Protecting Private Lands”

David Clutter, Executive Director of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy, will discuss tools and ideas to protect your land for conservation. The talk will focus primarily on conservation easements, including the legal, financial and long-term protection implications of these agreements. Free and open to the public. More information available at www.bluemounds.org

The Blue Mounds Area Project (BMAP) is an organization based in Mount Horeb that seeks to inspire, inform and empower private landowners in the Southwestern Wisconsin region to enjoy, protect and restore native biodiversity and ecosystem health.

For more information about joining BMAP, site visits, or other events, please visit www.bluemounds.org, email info@bluemounds.org, or call 608-561-2627.