Blue Mounds Area Project

Thursday July 13, 2017

Hosts Dick & Kim Cates, 5992 Co Hwy T, Spring Green

Since 1986, Dick and Kim Cates have been farming this 402 acre property which is a mix of open pasture, oak savanna and oak woodlands. Join us to witness how rotational cattle grazing can be used as an effective tool in stewardship, and to tour their oak savanna restoration.

Directions: The property is located on the west side of County Road T approximately 2.5 miles south of the junction with Highway 23 out of Spring Green

Potluck dinner will follow the tour. Free and open to the public. More info available at www.bluemounds.org