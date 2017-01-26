press release:Title: "State Natural Areas Program" with Tom Meyer, WI DNR

State Natural Areas protect the best remaining examples of Wisconsin’s pre-European settlement native landscapes. Learn about the unique plants and animals you can observe locally in the often overlooked State Natural Areas.

The Blue Mounds Area Project (BMAP) is an organization based in Mount Horeb that seeks to inspire, inform and empower private landowners in the Southwestern Wisconsin region to enjoy, protect and restore native biodiversity and ecosystem health.

