Blue Mounds Area Project

State Bank of Cross Plains, Mount Horeb 1740 Springdale St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

press release:Title: "State Natural Areas Program" with Tom Meyer, WI DNR

State Natural Areas protect the best remaining examples of Wisconsin’s pre-European settlement native landscapes. Learn about the unique plants and animals you can observe locally in the often overlooked State Natural Areas. 

The Blue Mounds Area Project (BMAP) is an organization based in Mount Horeb that seeks to inspire, inform and empower private landowners in the Southwestern Wisconsin region to enjoy, protect and restore native biodiversity and ecosystem health.

For more information about joining BMAP, site visits, or other events,

please visit www.bluemounds.org, email info@bluemounds.org, or call 608-561-2627.

State Bank of Cross Plains, Mount Horeb 1740 Springdale St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

608-561-2627

